South Australian Mine Worker Tests Positive To Covid-19

South Australia has recorded one new case over night after a mine worker tested positive to Covid-19.

The mine worker arrived in SA on flight VA 406 at 9:20AM from Sydney and was tested half an hour after disembarking the plane.

Health authorities were quick to act sending the man into quarantine immediately at the Adelaide Airport Hotel.

According to SA Health, passengers and visitors of the terminal used by the infected mine worker are being contacted.

According to Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier the quick reaction to the positive case is a testament to South Australia’s current systems which allows essential workers to enter the state.

"Even with our border shut with New South Wales and Victoria, there are still people that need to come into our state for either freight or other essential work," she said.

Despite South Australia only recording one new case, professor Spurrier said health officials will need to meet to discuss the current border arrangements with Queensland following five new locally acquired cases.

"We are watching Queensland at the moment … we would rather not have any border controls in place, but it's very early days," she said.

"If we need to make some changes we will do that."

