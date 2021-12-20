South Australian Cases Hits Triple Digits With Testing Clinics In Overdrive

South Australia's reported a spike in Covd cases with 105 new infections on Monday, the highest daily tally for the state since the pandemic began.

There are 39 infections linked to known cases, with one from interstate, and a further 65 are under investigation.

With only five people in hospital with Covid, Premier Steven Marshall said the state's hospitals are ready.

"We are concerned about the number of new cases [but] we're most concerned about anybody that needs to go to hospital and monitoring that capacity between the number of people in hospital and the total capacity of beds that we have got available," he said.

"I'm very pleased to say that so far nobody has had to go into ICU, nobody has had to go onto a ventilator in South Australia." - Premier Marshall

Meanwhile, with long lines at testing centres in Adelaide, opposition health spokesman Chris Picton said he expected more clinics to open in recent days, as cases had surged.

"It's completely unacceptable that the resources haven't been put in to make sure that South Australians can get a timely test," he said.

"Everyone knew that when the borders opened that there were going to be massive demands from people coming from interstate, also people at exposure locations having to be tested." - Minister Picton

However, SA's chief public health officer Professor Nicola Spurrier said while "you can throw so much money at something", there are a limited number of workers available.

"There's a shortage of people across the board because our international borders have been shut," she said.

"We have certainly been recruiting and employing and training many people to do the contact tracing and the same is said for SA Pathology.

"As a community, we just have to be mindful that there's only a certain number of people in South Australia who can do these jobs," she stated.

Premier Steven Marshall said despite a “massive flex up in testing” sending waits times at testing stations through the roof, extra staff had been put on by SA Pathology.

“We are making a transition from an elimination strategy to a suppression strategy,” he said.

Meanwhile, from today, children aged five to 11 years old can be booked in for a Covid jab, despite online system issues.

