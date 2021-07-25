South Australian Authorities To Meet To Determine If Lockdown Will End On Tuesday

South Australian authorities will meet in the next 24 hours to determine if lockdown will end as planned on Tuesday.

There's cautious optimism that we'll be able to see some restrictions eased after the state recorded just one local case on Saturday.

The one local case was man in his 60s who attended the Tenafeate Creek Winery in Adelaide's north, which as been linked to a number of cases.

Four exposure sites have been updated by SA Health including the Westfield Tea Tree Plaza Shopping Centre food court at Mobrey.



Anyone who was there between 1pm and 2:30pm last Wednesday needs to get tested and isolate with their household for fourteen days.

Meantime, Premier Steven Marshall has thanked South Australians for getting tested.

"There’s still some way to go but all of the signs are the people of South Australia are taking this extraordinarily seriously," he said.

The COVID cluster stands at 16 currently, with today's numbers not yet out.

All international flights into the state have been cancelled for two days next week to ease the pressure on our health system.

