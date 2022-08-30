South Australia Warned Of Looming Power Shortages As Nation Removes Coal And Gas

A new report has warned South Australia faces electricity shortages from next year as coal and gas generations are removed from Australia’s electricity market.

The Australian Electricity Market Operators (AEMO) report has found an “urgent response” is needed if the state is to fulfil electricity demand from mid next year.

The report shows 14 per cent of the National Electricity Market (NEM) capacity will be withdrawn in the next decade due to the retirement of coal-fired power plants.

With this, AEMO predicted a nine per cent chance South Australia would face “reliability gaps” in 2023/24.

AEMO CEO Daniel Westerman said more investment in the national electricity grid was needed and the current list of energy projects would not generate enough electricity to cover future forecasts.

New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria are also predicted to experience problems, with Victoria to follow SA in 2024/25 with an 18 per cent chance of reliability gaps

“The report reiterates the urgent need to progress generation, storage and transmission developments to maintain a secure, reliable and affordable supply of electricity to homes and businesses,” Westerman said.

“Forecast reliability gaps have emerged across NEM regions due to considerable coal and gas plant closures, along with insufficient new generation capacity commitments needed to offset higher electricity use.”

The loss of coal and gas electricity is being offset by renewable sources, storage, and better interconnection between states.

However, this may yet avoid any shortages until later in the decade, the report said.

This year, South Australia managed to avoid blackouts during June's national energy crisis.

