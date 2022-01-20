South Australia To Announce Back To School Plan As State Records 3,777 Cases

South Australia have recorded 3,777 new Covid infections and 11 deaths overnight marking the highest number of Covid deaths to date.

There are currently 290 people in hospital with the virus, 29 people in intensive care and six people on ventilators.

This brings the total number of active cases to 35,525.

Premier Steven Marshall said the excessive number of Covid deaths is likely linked to delayed reporting of a number of aged care deaths.

"There is no urgent reporting requirement from residential aged care facilities into SA Health,” he said.

"Nevertheless, very sad news and I express our sincere condolences on behalf of the state to those friends and family of the 11 deceased."

Of the latest recorded deaths, five were from aged care facilities including two men and one woman in their 70’s, two men in their 50’s, one woman and three men in their 80’s and two men in their 90’s.

The latest numbers come as the nation’s leaders gathered for a national cabinet meeting to discuss a plan for students to return to school.

According to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, state governments will be left to announce their own plan of action for students to return to classrooms after national cabinet failed to agree on a plan.

"Return to schools will be announced individually by each jurisdiction over the next few days and some will make their announcements today,” Mr Morrison said.

South Australia will be announcing their plan for schools at some point tomorrow.

