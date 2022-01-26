South Australia Sees Significant Drop In Covid Case Numbers

South Australia sees significant drop in case numbers as state records 1,953 new Covid cases over the past reporting period.

This is 448 less cases than the previous day.

The number of people in hospital remains the same with 288 people hospitalised with the virus, while one more person has been sent to intensive care for treatment bringing the total number of ICU Covid cases to 27.

The number of people on ventilators has increased by one person and now sits at five.

According to Premier Steven Marshall, the latest figures are much lower than the weekly average.

Premier Marshall said the official number of people who have recovered from the virus is yet to be released but predicts the number has increased.

"I expect it to be a continuation of where we've been in recent days with more people recovering than are becoming newly infected," he said.

"[This is] another sign that we are at or now past that peak here in South Australia."

