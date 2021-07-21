South Australia's Total Cases Increased To 12 On Wednesday

South Australia has recorded six new cases of COVID-19 during the first day of the statewide lockdown.

Reports in the late afternoon on Wednesday, the cluster has increased from six cases to a total of 12.

Premier Steven Marshall said this was "exactly and precisely why we needed to move South Australia into a lockdown situation".

Five of those new cases have been linked to a winery in Adelaide's northern suburbs, which has been flagged as a "high-risk" COVID-19 exposure site.

The exposure time happened at the venue on Sunday 18 July between 1.45pm to 4.30pm.

Marshall says the new total proves the importance of taking the necessary caution with a snap seven-day lockdown.

"If the six new cases were out and about in the community, this delta variant is extraordinarily transmissible. And this disease thrives on indecision."

Visit the South Australia Health website for the updated list of exposure sites.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.