South Australia’s Restriction Ease As Borders Open To Victorians

All restrictions put in place for South Australia last week in the wake of a potential Covid outbreak have been lifted.

The new rules, which are essentially the old ones, increase patrons in pubs, hungry diners in restaurants, revellers back on the dance floor and karaoke enthusiasts belting another worn-out tune.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens authorised the recommendations boosting licensed venue capacity back to 75 per cent and home gatherings back to 200 guests.

Border restrictions to Victoria have also been lifted, however, Premier Steven Marshall said hard borders will remain for the other states for now.

“We said we didn’t want to keep the restrictions in place for a day longer than we needed too and we’re very pleased to announce … they will be lifted immediately" - Premier Steven Marshall

Masks are no longer required, but health authorities remind residents they must get tested if they are showing any symptoms of Covid-19.

