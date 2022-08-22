South Australia’s Flinders Rangers Nominated For World Heritage Status

Dubbed as a ‘great outdoor museum’, the iconic Flinders Ranges is one step closer to being officially declared one of Australia’s natural wonders.

Parts of the region have been nominated by the South Australian government and the area’s traditional owners, the Adnyamathanha people to be included in the Unesco World Heritage Listing.

SA's environment minister Susan Close said with its geological and paleontological forms, the Flinders Ranges is an important site to pursue World Heritage status.

“More than 600 million years old, the Flinders Ranges is one of Australia’s magnificent landscapes,” Ms Close boasted.

“The fossils and geology of the region are particularly fascinating, displaying the history of our planet and the evolution of life on Earth.

“Some of this critical evidence includes the world’s finest example of the Ediacaran explosion of life when the earliest forms of complex multicellular animal life evolved,” she said.

Lead author and paleontologist Professor Mary Droser from the University of Southern California has toured the site and said the "record is unparalleled".

“There are places that have parts of the story, and there are places with phenomenal fossils, but the Flinders has this complete packaging that is accessible. We can go back in time and see how life unfolded.” Droser told the BBC.

The heritage bid team have already toured several key sites including the Brachina Geological Trail and Nilpena Ediacara National Park to assess the scientific values.

Next month the group will visit Arkaroola and the Vulkathunha-Gammon Ranges National Park.

There are seven properties that have been identified as containing outstanding values of potential World Heritage quality.

It will take at least two more years before the Flinders Ranges could be added to the World Heritage List in 2025.

