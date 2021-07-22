South Australia's Exposure Sites Grow With 5,000 Currently Quarantining

There's some doubt about whether authorities have been able to stop SA's COVID outbreak from spreading.

Premier Steven Marshall isn't ruling out more cases when we get an update this morning.

Another sixteen exposure sites have been added, and include parts of the Regency Park TAFE and Seppeltsfield Winery in the Barossa.

Two more COVID-19 cases were recorded yesterday taking the outbreak's total to 14.

More than 100 close contacts who were at two super spreader sites have been moved to medi-hotels across the city on Thursday night - these are people deemed too risky to isolate at home.

Dozens will spend two weeks in hotel rooms in the CBD and are among 5,000 quarantining.

There'll be a massive boost to testing capacity today to ensure the lines move much faster as the list of exposure sites grows.

