South Australia Respond To Interstate Case Surge With Tighter Restrictions

South Australia have acted on a recent rise in Victorian case numbers, placing restrictions on those travelling from Victoria and South East Queensland tonight.

Premier Steven Marshall says from midnight on Thursday, anyone travelling from Melbourne, Geelong or Bacchus Marsh must quarantine for 14 days.

The return of 50% density limits for hospitality businesses will be in place, while masks are now required in any indoor setting.

Masks will also be mandatory in areas such as aged care facilities and correctional centres state-wide.

The strict hotel quarantine for incoming travellers "with the associated testing regime" will occur as part of a level six restriction.

Plans to ease restrictions to South East Queensland are now on hold, with the state recording five new cases amid growing covid hotspot locations.

