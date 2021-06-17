South Australia Prepare For Country Chemist Vaccine Roll-Out

Country chemists in South Australia will begin to roll out vaccinations for local residents, under plans to help control the spread of COVID-19.

It will soon be easier to get your vaccination from coronavirus if you live in regional SA, local chemists will administer Astrazeneca jabs to residents over the age of 50.

The new program is being confirmed for the state's regional chemists on Thursday.

Ensuring the city of Adelaide doesn't miss out, SA Health are planning for a similar arrangement, providing an estimated 200 metro chemists with the jabs, pending the regional programs success.

Premier Steven Marshall said the pharmacy plan will provide stability for everyday life, "making it easier for people to get vaccinated".

Plans for the supply of the vaccine to be sent in will come into play later this month, negotiations for rural and regional towns to receive doses to help fight the pandemic.

As it stands, there are at least 30 local or rural chemists in the state with just one clinic offering the vaccine.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.