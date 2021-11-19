South Australia Introduce Digital Tool For Border Entry And Reopening

Premier Steven Marshall announced new digital tools for border entry, as South Australia gears up to reopen its borders.

Travellers will be required to use EntryCheck SA, an online border process that assesses vaccination status, departure location, risk of COVID-19.

Any vaccinated person arriving from interstate zones with known community transmission may also need to use the HealthCheck SA app.

The digital tool will help in monitoring daily symptoms, and explain to smartphone users testing and quarantine requirements.

HealthCheck SA will track live face recognition to ensure compliance for people entering from high risk areas.

Premier Steven Marshall said the new one-step EntryCheck SA process will ensure South Australia remains safe and strong while the state reopens its borders to international and interstate arrivals in a safe and controlled way.

“We’ve streamlined our earlier processes to provide one simple, easy-to-use system, that ensures anyone arriving in South Australia knows what is required of them to monitor, test or quarantine upon their arrival,” Premier Marshall said.

“The EntryCheck SA process balances the benefits of reopening our borders for businesses and families, with the safety of all South Australians in a state renowned for outstanding COVID response.

For conditions of entry, interstate travellers arriving from an area with community transmission require a COVID test within 72 hours of landing, while also checking off a daily symptom check for the succeeding 14 days.

Fully vaccinated travellers Victoria and New South Wales (excluding Byron Bay due to low vaccination rate) will not be required to quarantine.

Overseas travellers will need to quarantine for seven days and produce a negative test 72 hours prior to arrival.

