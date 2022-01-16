South Australia Case Numbers Drop As State Records 3,450 Cases

South Australia has recorded 3,450 new Covid infections and two deaths as case and hospital numbers continue to drop.

There are currently 220 people in hospital with Covid, 26 people in intensive care and six people on ventilators.

The latest numbers reflect a significant drop in both case numbers and Covid related hospitalisations from 4,349 cases yesterday.

South Australia Premier Steven Marshall said the drop in Covid case numbers is promising.

“Very pleasingly, we've seen the positive rate in South Australia continue to fall — 3,450 positive cases in the 24 hours to midnight last night — so quite a substantial decrease from two days ago when we were at 5,679, yesterday 4,349 and of course today we're reporting 3,450," he said.

The latest numbers come as thousands of South Australians book in to receive their third vaccination.

According to Mr Marshall, another 8,000 appointments have been made available at the Adelaide Showground vaccination clinic.

So, there really is now no excuses," he said.

"We've been able to very significantly flex up the capacity for the vaccination jabs in South Australia."

