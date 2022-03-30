South Australia Backflips On Vaccine Mandates For Teachers And Transport Workers

South Australian has ditched Covid vaccine mandates for teachers and transport workers under newly eased Covid-19 restrictions.

Unvaccinated teachers and school staff, along with public transport workers, taxi and rideshare drivers will be able to return to work from Thursday.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Adelaide Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens announced the significant development on Wednesday, revoking previous pandemic directives as of midnight.

Comm Stevens said that any unvaccinated education staff will be required to always wear a mask and must take a daily RAT.

However, unvaccinated teachers and staff will not be allowed to work in high-risk areas, such as remote Aboriginal schools, or one-on-one with some students.

“The most vulnerable members of our school communities are a constant and urgent priority for us,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier was reticent to use the word “scrapped” when referring to the changes.

“I wouldn’t use the term scrapping the mandates, it’s been replaced by a CEO directive, so it still has the function of requiring all of the teachers and people that work in schools to be vaccinated,” Prof Spurrier said.

“I think parents will understand there’s been a change in the way we operationalise the requirement for teachers to be vaccinated.

“We are using different risk mitigation – we have higher rates of vaccination across our whole society," she said.

"The reality is the emergency management declaration isn’t indefinite, so we have to be looking at other tools, and that’s why we’re moving to a CEO directive.” - Minister Spurrier

Despite four schools, returning to remote learning last week due to Covid outbreaks, Premier Peter Malinauskas has ruled out closing schools, unless there are catastrophic reasons in which to enact such extreme measures.

It comes as SA reported 5,496 new infections on Wednesday and sadly two Covid-related deaths.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr