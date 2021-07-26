South Aussies Eager To Learn If Snap Lockdown Will End Tuesday Night

It's an anxious wait for South Aussies as the state's covid numbers recorded overnight are yet to be announced. Tensions are high as the state reaches the 6th day of its 7 Day snap lockdown.

The Transition Committee met Monday morning to discuss whether or not the state can bid farewell to the lockdown as planned on midnight Tuesday.

The State Premier Steven Marshall says we're on track to lifting the restrictions and returning to some normalcy.

"The good news from overnight is no serious escalation. We're on Day 6 of our 7-day lockdown and I think we're on track to lifting those restrictions as of midnight tomorrow night. We gotta make sure we don't have to do this again. We don't want to be in and out of lockdown," Marshall said.

