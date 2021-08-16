South Aussies Aged Between 16-39 Jump Online To Book Their Pfizer Vaccinations

South Australians aged 16 to 39-year-olds can book an appointment for a Pfizer vaccine online via the SA Health website, regardless of where they might live.

Bookings have opened since 9 am Monday morning with the State Government confirming they are confident they have enough vials to take bookings for the under 40s age group, despite the fact that demand still outstrips supply.

Users have reportedly been able to log on before 9 am, booking appointments for September and October.

Meanwhile, a further 50,000 extra Pfizer doses will reach South Australia via Canberra after the Morrison Government secured 1 million doses from Poland which arrived last night.

Premier Steven Marshall says a new vaccine record was achieved yesterday as 87,000 South Aussies coming forward for the jab.

As it stands, there are 1,045,604 vaccinations recorded in South Australia.

Now, 1 in 4 Australians are fully vaccinated, a far cry from the measly 11.6% that was recorded last month.

