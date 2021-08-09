South Aussies Affected By Lockdown To Receive Extra Cash Support

Relief payments are on the way for South Aussies facing financial strain caused by the ongoing trading restrictions associated with the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The State and Federal Governments are together investing $40 million in extra cash support grants announced earlier on Monday.

Eligible businesses will receive $3000 cash grants while sole traders in eligible industries who saw a 30% decline in turnover over a 2 week period from the July 28 restrictions, will get $1000.

A CBD specific grant will see city dwellers receive an extra $1000 as recognition of the concentrated impact restrictions have had on the area.

“Further $3000 cash grant for those small businesses in South Australia who are still experiencing reduced revenue of more than 30% and in addition to that if you are in the CBD, a further $1000.” - Premier Steven Marshall

However, the Australian Hotels Association is calling for a longer-term support package stating that the grant is a “drop in the ocean” for most of the businesses affected.

The new grants come in addition to the $3000 emergency cash grants the State Government announced as part of the $100 million Business Support Package during last months 7-day lockdown.

The State Government says with the grants combined, an eligible CBD business with staff, including pubs, cafes and restaurants, will receive $7000 in cash support.

Applications for the new grants will open this Friday, August 13 and will close on October 17.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.