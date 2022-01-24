Source Reveals #Bennifer Engagement Is "Only A Matter Of Time"

We’re gonna be honest, #Bennifer is one of only a handful of things that kept us going in 2021.

Rumours of their revived romance began last April, when they were spotted going in and out of J.Lo’s Los Angeles mansion.

Catch our timeline of the couple's romance:

In mid-June, a cheeky photo of the pair putting some PDA on display all but confirmed the Hollywood power couple were back in action.

Over the following six months, the couple’s love was seemingly alive and well, sending us straight back to the early 2000s, when the pairing originally made its debut.

A source has told Entertainment Tonight that an engagement is imminent, and we honestly just can’t believe what we’re hearing!

“They are madly in love and Jen totally has Ben’s back… The families respect each other and also get along, so things are all good and fine on that front. Their friends think they will get engaged eventually and it’s only a matter of time,” the source revealed.

Keep an eye on this space; if the announcement comes, you bet we’ll be the first to talk about it!

