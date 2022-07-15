Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Welcome Their Second Child!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have welcomed their second child, with a source telling PEOPLE the happy news, sharing that it's a girl.

"Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl," they said.

We previously reported back in March that a source told the magazine that the Game of Thrones star was due to give birth "in the middle of summer" - aka, our winter, and here we are!

Jonas and Turner welcomed their first child together, a girl named Willa, in 2020.

Joe and Sophie are already uncle and aunt to Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle's two daughters, Valentina and Alena, as well as Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti, welcomed via surrogate in January.

Sophie and Joe had two wedding celebrations in 2019, with their first wedding taking place in Las Vegas, officiated by an Elvis impersonator while Diplo documented the entire ceremony on Instagram.

The second wedding was a more elegant affair, tying the knot in the stunning Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France.

Congratulations on baby number two, Sophie and Joe!

