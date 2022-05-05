Sophie Cachia Chats About Her New Book & Realising She Wanted To Be With Women

This morning, the Hit Network joined by social media and business entrepreneur Sophie Cachia to chat about her new book, And Then There Was Her.

The book reveals never-before-shared details of her marriage breakdown, and how delving into her feminine intuition and falling in love with a woman turned her whole world upside down.

Sophie chats to us about realising she wanted to be with women and discovering herself in her late 20s.

Missed the chat? Here's what Sophie had to say about her new book and her big life decision:

