Brad Pitt was recently spotted with a 27 year old model at various locations, most recently holidaying in France together.

It has now been revealed that the model is Nicole Pouturalski, Brad's new girlfriend.

Ahh, some people are just more genetically blessed than others, unfortunately.



Initially, people were scratching their heads at the age gap. Pitt is 29 years her senior. but that isn't the only point of contention.

Poturalski is married to 68-year-old German restauranter, Roland Mary. The pair have been together for 8 years, have a son together, and still remain married and in a relationship regardless of her status with Pitt.

It doesn't get any less complicated from there, the place where Pitt & Poturalski met and his current relationship status make this even more complicated.

We've broken it down for you:

