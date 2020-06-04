Sonya Kruger Confirms There's An Adorable Big Brother Romance & The Sneaky Contestant You Need To Watch

We can't wait!

Article heading image for Sonya Kruger Confirms There's An Adorable Big Brother Romance & The Sneaky Contestant You Need To Watch

Channel 7

Big Brother is just around the corner and it is safe to say we can't wait. 

Sonya Kruger revealed to Adelaide's Bec & Cosi why Taliary Croft is one to watch. 

Plus, she confirmed that we can expect sparks to be flying on this season, as an 'adorable' romance comes to the fore between certain contestants...

Tune in below to find out more:

Eve Swain

an hour ago

Article by:

Eve Swain

big brother australia
sonya kruger
spoilers
romance
