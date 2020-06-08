Sonia Kruger SPILLS On New Big Brother Eviction Format & What To Expect Tonight!
A global first!
Sonia Kruger has spilled the beans on what we can expect to see from the first Big Brother episode tonight and, she revealed the new eviction format which will be a global first for the franchise!
This year, Big Brother won't be the same as when we saw the Sara-Marie bum dance and the controversial hookup between Tully & Drew - ah, memories.
Sonia Kruger appeared on Weekend Sunrise to give us a little sneak peek of the house and what's going to go down!
The way the evictions will work is going to be SUPER awkward - we can already see it being great viewing material. It all kicks off tonight at 7:30pm on Channel 7!
Want to know what Sonia Kruger revealed about Big Brother & the new eviction format? Find out here:
