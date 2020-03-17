Someone’s Made An Instagram Devoted Entirely To Dogs Working From Home

One of the bright spots for dog-owners working from home at the moment is getting to spend more time with their pups!

Of course this means an Instagram devoted just to dogs working from home has already sprung up.

Check out these good boys and girls working hard.

You can follow or submit your own dog via @dogsworkingfromhome on Instagram.

