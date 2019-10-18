Someone Made A Three Minute Remix Of Kylie Jenner’s Rise And Shine But Stormi Hates It

Who would have thought that three little words sung by Kylie Jenner would dominate the Internet this week?

In case you missed it, earlier in the week Kylie posted a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics office, and showed off daughter Stormi’s playroom. As she woke up Stormi from a nap she sang “rise and shine” in a surprisingly melodic voice. Watch here:

Since then Rise And Shine has taken over the Internet, with memes dominating social media and Ariana Grande asking to sample it in a new track.

But it seems that Rise And Shine doesn’t quite meet Stormi’s high standards. Kylie posted a video to Instagram showing Stormi listening to a three minute remix of the song. While she initially seems to enjoy the tune, she quickly demands that Kylie play one of daddy Travis Scott’s songs instead.

Take a look:

We need this remix released as an official single!

