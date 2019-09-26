Someone Has Hacked The Jonas Brothers Instagram

Someone seems to be having a right old lol with the Jonas Brothers Instagram account. The page that sat inactive for years seems to have been hacked into with the perp posting some hilarious posts.

The took the time to remind us that Hanson were in fact the OG Jonas Brothers.

 Plus this gem of a recreation of Nick leaving the band (warning - NSFW).

It seems as thought the guilty party seems to be a fan of Diplo also, posting some undie pics and encouraging their fans to follow him!

We hope someone from Camp Jonas gets this under control asap before the posts get out of hand!

