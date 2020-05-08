Some Guy Asked Vanessa Hudgens Out & Didn't Even Realise It Was Her!

Imagine asking a celebrity out and not realising it's even them!

WELL, that's what happened to a guy in New York who started dancing with this ~chick~ at the subway station and it was all documented in a TikTok video!

They then chatted on the subway and he asked her out. But unfortunately, she had a boyfriend.

LITTLE DID HE KNOW HE JUST ASKED OUT VANESSA HUDGENS! It wasn't until fans started asking her for photos that it clicked.

You need to watch the TikTok & how it unfolded:

The video went viral & Vanessa has even done a duet reacting to the video!

It's hilarious and wholesome, we love it:

Soooo good!

Missed the show? Catch up with Hughesy & Ed here: