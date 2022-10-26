Socceroos Speak Out On Qatar’s Human Rights Record Ahead Of World Cup

A collection of Socceroos players have appeared in a video statement, protesting against Qatar’s human rights record which “cannot be ignored” just a month out of the FIFA World Cup.

The 16 players appearing on screen called for an “effective remedy” for migrant workers and the discrimination of same-sex marriage, and was supported by the larger Australian playing group and the Football Australia.

It is the first public statement made by the 32-competing nations in the World Cup, one somewhat unexpected as Australia prepares its bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

The Socceroos detailed in the three-and-a-half minute video they engaged with various stakeholders to gain an understanding of the human rights landscape in Qatar, with stakeholders including the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Amnesty International, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, and meeting with a group of migrant workers.

"We are not experts, but we have listened to groups such as Amnesty, FIFA, the Supreme Committee, the International Labour Organisation, FIFPRO and most importantly the migrant workers based in Qatar," Socceroo Mitch Duke said in the video.

"We have learned that the decision to host the World Cup in Qatar has resulted in suffering and harm for countless of our fellow workers.

"As players, we fully support the rights of the LGBTI+ people, but in Qatar people are not free to love the person they choose. Addressing these issues is not easy and we don't have all the answers.”

In an accompanying written statement by Football Australia, it said it had “a responsibility to equitably represent our fans, our players, and our football family.”

