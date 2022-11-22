"Sobering" Climate Report Reveals Worsening Extreme Weather Events

Australia's Environment Minister admits a damning climate report shows more action is needed.

The report, published by the Bureau of Meteorology and CSIRO reveals Australia is 1.47C hotter today than it was over 100 years ago.

Tanya Plibersek said the report was “sobering reading” and that the impacts of climate change were being felt now “by many communities, ecosystems and industry sectors”.

But research director of the Climate Science Centre at CSIRO, Dr Jaci Brown, said: “There are no surprises here and the story hasn’t changed. It’s happening, it’s serious and we need to do something about it.”

In the latest snapshot of Australia's environment, changes to weather and climate extremes are happening at an increased pace across Australia.

The report also expects an increase in extreme heat events, intense heavy rainfall, longer fire seasons and sea levels rising.

According to the 2022 State of the Climate report, a series released every second year, many of the changes are being driven by escalating levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere caused mostly by the burning of fossil fuels.

“The concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere are continuing to rise, and this is causing Australia’s climate to warm,” Dr Brown said.

The science minister, Ed Husic, said the latest report “reinforces the urgent need for action on climate change”.

“We are a government that listens to the science; that acts on the science,” he said.

It follows an announcement on Tuesday, that the government is aiming to leverage another $500m in funding to develop “innovative projects and technologies” to help companies reduce carbon emissions.

