Soaring Energy Prices On The Agenda Ahead Of National Cabinet

Australians will gain more information on power bill relief this week, as the Prime Minister meets with leaders for National Cabinet on Wednesday.

Soaring electricity bills are atop the agenda for Anthony Albanese, after promising action on the rising costs by Christmas.

As the PM looks to strike a deal with New South Wales and Queensland surrounding coal price caps.

However, both NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk are considering rejecting the federal government's proposal.

The state leaders are pushing back on the caps, with New South Wales signalling a plan to slash rising energy costs may be too late.

Western Australia is reportedly open to price caps or rebates, in an effort to reduce the weight of high energy prices.

Queensland is seeking "adequate compensation" for the use of state-owned generators which assists the national electricity market.

Premier Palaszczuk will strongly oppose any federal intervention over public-owned coal power plants.

"We really need to drill down to make sure that, as I said, Queensland is not worse off," she told reporters.