Soak Up Some Sun At The Family Fishing Day Next Weekend

So-FISH-ticated fun for the family

Article heading image for Soak Up Some Sun At The Family Fishing Day Next Weekend

Get the family outdoors this summer at the Lions Club of Churchill & District Family Fishing Day.

SCALE back on the iPads, computers, and mobiles and reconnect with nature and each other, with great prizes up for grabs and a jumping castle. 

Entry is $2 for kids or $5 per family. Cost of entry includes a free sausage and drink.

It's all happening Saturday 16th November from 10am at Lake Hyland, Mathison Park, Churchill. 

 

 

Ebony Reeves

6 November 2019

Article by:

Ebony Reeves

