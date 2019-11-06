Soak Up Some Sun At The Family Fishing Day Next Weekend

Get the family outdoors this summer at the Lions Club of Churchill & District Family Fishing Day.

SCALE back on the iPads, computers, and mobiles and reconnect with nature and each other, with great prizes up for grabs and a jumping castle.

Entry is $2 for kids or $5 per family. Cost of entry includes a free sausage and drink.

It's all happening Saturday 16th November from 10am at Lake Hyland, Mathison Park, Churchill.

