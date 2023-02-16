So You Think You Have Adult ADHD: What Now?

Attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) related content is rising on TikTok. Videos with the hashtag ADHD have achieved more than 11 billion views.

High-profile people like Paris Hilton even described ADHD as her superpower.

So, what is Adult ADHD and what should people do if they are diagnosed with it?

On this episode of The Briefing, Katrina Blowers speaks to Mark Bellgrove, the President of the Australian ADHD Professionals Association, to explore the positive side of Adult ADHD and its treatment.

“Many of your listeners may have heard that we released a set of national clinical guidelines for ADHD that really lays out the evidence for diagnosis, treatment and support for folks with ADHD,” Bellgrove said.

According to the Australian Psychological Society, about 2 to 3 % of adults are diagnosed with ADHD, and 15% of people diagnosed with ADHD in childhood continue to have ADHD as adults.

The media attention around ADHD guidelines has helped raise awareness of mental disorders and foster the community.

“It really shone a light on ADHD in ways I think we didn’t have before,” he said.

Bellgrove said that Australia has pharmacological treatments and medical avenues with psycho-stimulant medications to help ADHD patients.

“ADHD can get access to the NDIS, but there needs to be a functional needs assessment that determines that they are living with a significant amount of disability. So it’s not the case that people with ADHD don’t get access to NDIS. It is the case that that’s relatively infrequent.”

