So Uh, Alec Baldwin SHUSHED His Wife While She Was In Labour!

Hilaria Baldwin has just revealed something pretty shocking about her husband, Alec, admitting he "shushed" her while she was in labour with their son Rafael in 2015.

The 37-year-old shared a post on her story, reacting to news headline, "When my husband told me to shush during labour, I knew our marriage was over"

She wrote alongside it, "Alec shushed me while I was in labour with Rafa. He was on the phone 'Shush! Can you keep it down?'. He realised he sounded like an ass and he cowered."

Hilaria then shared with her followers that he never told her to "shush" in the delivery room again, especially after how she reacted - a detail she hasn't shared.

This comes after Alec Baldwin sat down with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in his first interview since the accident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie, Rust.

