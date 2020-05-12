So There's A Friends Themed Monopoly Game And We Are Way Too Keen!

By now, you've probably managed to get through every board game in your house, have smashed through all of your favourite sitcoms and are desperate for something new and exciting to keep you occupied.

Well, thankfully, we've found the perfect combination of both of those things and we cannot WAIT to get our hands on it!

Not sure if you've done much online browsing for board games, but we have discovered a Friends themed monopoly and it is EVERYTHING we could have asked for.

This version, much like the original, requires players to make their way around the board, but instead of purchasing properties, you are purchasing the BEST friends moments from the entire series. Some of these unforgettable moments include Phoebe's wedding, The Holiday Armadillo and Ross & Monica's cringe-worthy dance routine (let's not pretend we didn't try it ourselves).

Obviously, you can still lose your cash but instead of losing it to those pesky tax officers, you'll be paying off your Central Perk tab or paying a bet after losing a game of American Football.

Some things live up to the original concept, for instance, you CAN still go to jail and you will still collect your $200 for passing go.

Choose your icon, which could be Ross's dinosaur, Rachel's handbag, Chandler's sweater or Phoebe's famous guitar and let the games the begin!

You can find the Friends version online at Gameology or Amazon.com.au, so if you and your housemates are die-hard Friends fans, prove it!! Go ahead and test your knowledge of the game and be the FIRST to collect of our favourite Friends moments to take home the win!

