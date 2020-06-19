SO SWEET! This Is Why Lady Gaga Gave A Fan Her Jacket

Lady Gaga has proven once again that she is the queen we all love & need after gifting a fan her jacket.

After she was spotted by 27-year-old fan Shannon McKee out shopping in Malibu, the fan decided to compliment the star on her jacket, saying "Hey, that's a really bada** jacket you've got on".

Lady Gaga said "thank you" and Shannon left it at that, since she's not really one to go up to celebs

That was until she realised she wanted to say more. So, she went back in to the store to find the Rain On Me singer to share a story..

Listen below to find how it all unfolded & why Lady Gaga gave her jacket over to to Shannon:

