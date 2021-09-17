So It Turns Out Aussies Are Getting Stitched Up With Our Kiwi Fruits!

The beloved Kiwi Fruit, a native to our mates from over the ditch, is a staple in Aussie dishes, but it turns out New Zealand are sending us their rejects!

Self titled "Fruit Nerd", Thanh Truong joined Lise & Sarah on Halfternoons to talk about the fascinating history of the kiwi fruit, how it got it's name, and how the ones in New Zealand are far superior to the stuff we are used to...

Do you eat Kiwi fruit skin?

