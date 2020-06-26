So Aaron Carter REALLY Did Beat Shaq Back In The Day & Here's How The Song Came About!

Remember Aaron Carter? Of course you do! Well, basketball legend, Shaquille O'Neal, has explained how the song That's How I Beat Shaq came about.

The song was released 20 years ago and look, it's truly timeless:

Ok, fine. It's probably not as amazing now. But at the time, we were all dancing around in our rooms to this hit.

So basically, Shaq appeared on E!'s HappE! Hour and a fan asked him about the song. Let's just say Aaron Carter REALLY did beat Shaq!

He explained that the Backstreet Boys would often go record at his house and Aaron dropped by, too. "We had a H-O-R-S-E game one day and he beat me. Then he came back and said 'I want to do a song' and I said sure. He asked me to be in his video and I said sure," 

