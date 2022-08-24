Snoop Dogg Launched His Own Animated Kids Series 'Doggyland'

Snoop Dogg has proved he is the GOAT when it comes to being an entrepreneur! The rapper and BFF of Martha Stewart is launching his own animated kids series.

The series is called 'Doggyland' and is aimed at toddlers and young children, the show features a colourful cast of dogs, led by Bow Wizzle, which is voiced by Snoop.

You can check out a sneak peek below.

This is just one of many on screen projects for Snoop, get the low down on his new Vampire hunter role below in our short 10-minute podcast about what to stream...

Need some more ideas on what to watch on your streaming services, listen to more below!

