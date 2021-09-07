Snoop Dogg Announces 2022 Aussie Tour

The man himself, Snoop Doggy Dogg is on his way BACK to Australia with the 'I Wanna Thank Me' Australian tour in 2022.

Announced this morning, Snoop is set to visit Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth next year!

Snoop Dogg, who hasn’t performed in Australia since 2014 when he headlined the Big Day Out, will return to Australian shores in October 2022 for his ‘I WANNA THANK ME’ tour, which will see the West Coast rap legend celebrate the release of his 17th album ‘I Wanna Thank Me’, and documentary of the same name, released in 2019.

Pre-sale tickets will be available via Telstra Plus™ from Friday 10 September, 12noon (local time). General Public tickets go on sale from Monday 13 September, 4pm (local time) at Ticketek.

We cannot WAIT!

