Snapshot On Australia’s Crime Levels During COVID Lockdowns Outlines The Good & Reveals The Bad

COVID lockdowns and restrictions across Australia last year helped curve crime levels as much as preventing the spread of the virus.

According to the Productivity Commission's latest Report on Government Services, Victoria recorded the lowest rate of physical assaults nation-wide during 2021, instead reporting a 20 per cent decrease from the previous year.

Meantime, face-to-face threatened assaults declined in most jurisdictions during the height of pandemic restrictions, while sexual assaults sadly increased overall, with 536 victims per 100,000 people in Australia last year.

Break-ins and property crime, including motor vehicle theft and malicious property damage, also decreased in most states and territories, except for the ACT and NT.

Utilising data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics' Crime victimisation survey, the report found 89 per cent of Australians felt 'safe' or 'very safe' at home alone during the night in 2020-21.

It remains to be seen how differently Australians behaved following the height of the pandemic and the raft of health restrictions, particularly related to lockdowns.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 5 ,787

,787 Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 290 / 15

Northern Territory

New cases: 222

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 12 / 0

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 722

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 92 / 1

Queensland

New cases: 4,288

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 316 /4

New South Wales

New cases: 6,385

Covid-related deaths: 8

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,307 / 36

Victoria

New cases: 9,181

Covid-related deaths: 12

Hospital and ICU admissions: 514 / 24

South Australia

New cases: 2,715

Covid-related deaths: 5

Hospital and ICU admissions: 234 / 7

Tasmania

New cases: 776

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 39 / 0

New Zealand

New cases: 10,191

Covid-related deaths: 14

Hospital and ICU admissions:371 / 9

