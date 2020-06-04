Snail Mail Delivery Times in Regional WA

Australia Post blames the impact of Covid-19 for turning its Express Post service into snail mail within Western Australia as delivery times into some regional areas have blown out and have temporarily suspended their next-day delivery guarantee.

WA customers choosing to use express post are experiencing delivery delays that appear make the more expensive express service no faster than the five business days delivery time Australia Post now claims for its cheaper regular intrastate mail.

Some of the longer delivery delays seem to be those going to smaller regional towns that are several hours drive from Perth with a lack of flights to carry an increased volume of mail.