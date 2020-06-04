Snail Mail Delivery Times in Regional WA
Delays remain due to Covid-19
Australia Post blames the impact of Covid-19 for turning its Express Post service into snail mail within Western Australia as delivery times into some regional areas have blown out and have temporarily suspended their next-day delivery guarantee.
WA customers choosing to use express post are experiencing delivery delays that appear make the more expensive express service no faster than the five business days delivery time Australia Post now claims for its cheaper regular intrastate mail.
Some of the longer delivery delays seem to be those going to smaller regional towns that are several hours drive from Perth with a lack of flights to carry an increased volume of mail.
On its website, Australia Post blamed "unprecedented parcel volumes being sent across the country as Australians adapt to living differently under COVID-19 restrictions" and a lack of airline flights to help carry up to two million mail items a day, for delays.
From June 1, priority letters, signified by the addition of a sticker costing an extra 50 cents, will be processed and delivered as a regular letter, Australia Post said and other performance changes would be in place until June 30 next year, "subject to review".
Customers are encouraged to visit auspost.com.au or call 13 13 18 for any specific issues or concerns.