Snag Yourself $14 Margheritas With Margaritas At This Drool-Worthy Pizza Joint

We can't think of a better combo then one that involves discounted pizza and cocktails!

This Sunday the 8th March from 5pm onwards Sunny's Pizza will be slinging both Margheritas and Margaritas for just $14!

And, if you're lucky, you won't have to go to work on Monday.

Cause, ya know, it's a long weekend and all.

We suggest you get in early cause this one will be BIG.

For more information, click here.

