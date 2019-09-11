Albury Smollet Street Bridge To Close For Maintenance

Closure of Albury’s Smollet Street Bridge for maintenance

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions next week on Smollett Street Bridge, on the Riverina Highway in Albury, while essential maintenance work is carried out.

The work will involve installing temporary scaffolding and replacing a damaged bridge barrier.

The bridge will be closed between 9.30am and 3pm from Monday 16 September to Thursday 19 September.

Detours for motorists traveling in and out of the city centre on the Riverina Highway will be in place, with access for local businesses and residents only.

During the work, motorists traveling west from the city to the Riverina Highway on Smollett Street will detour via Wodonga Place, and motorists traveling east into the Albury central business district from the Riverina Highway will detour via Thurgoona Street.

Pedestrian access along Smollett Street will remain open.

Reduced speed limits will be in place outside of work hours. Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.