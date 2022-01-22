Small Businesses Hit With Shadow Lockdown Despite Cases Dropping

Despite Covid cases starting to decline across the eastern states, it seems that easing restrictions with the aim of "opening up the economy" has had an adverse effect.

In a statement this week, Public Health Association of Australia (PHAA) chief executive Terry Slevin said the strive from most states to return to normal had failed.

"What we didn't understand then, but we better understand now, is that it's also a way of keeping the economy viable," Professor Slevin said.

It follows Prime Minister Scott Morrison's announcement last week that Australia would deal with Omicron as a "gear-change" and "push through" to protect hospitals, whilst bolstering the economy.

"You have two choices here: you can push through or you can lock down. We're for pushing through." - PM Morrison

However, the way most of Australia has dealt with the spread of Omicron, has been to lay low, causing the experience a shadow lockdown.

The self-imposed restrictions have been determined by Australians frustrated that public health measures were either stripped back or abandoned just as the Omicron wave descended.

This new self-regulation continues, even after the federal government redefined the definition of a close contact and changing Covid isolation rules to help ease the pressure on workforces and supply chains.

This change in people's behaviour, according to Professor Warwick McKibbin of the ANU's Crawford School of Public Policy, is now determining greater economic loss, as opposed to lockdowns.

“In our modelling most of the economic costs come from human behaviour not the shutdowns themselves,’’ he says.

To suppress transmission of the virus, Prof McKibbin said the reintroduction of measures such as capacity limits, mask mandates and limiting the number of people who can visit private homes are essential.

“Whichever scenario you look at, a pandemic, of any nature no matter how many waves, causes massive economic disruption and should be avoided at all costs.” - Prof McKibbin

It comes as New South Wales sustains another tragic day as 34 lives have been lost with Covid-related illnesses in the past 24-hours despite cases evening out.

There were 20,324 new infections reported on Sunday, a slight rise by 176 cases from the previous day.

Of today's new infections, 13,620 were reported through positive PCR tests, while 6,704 cases were detected from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

Of the RAT results reported about 6.165 were recorded from the previous seven days.

There are currently 2,712 people admitted to hospital with Covid, down 50 from the previous reporting period.

While there are 189 patients in intensive care, down from 204 on Saturday.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet confirmed on Saturday that about half of those in ICU are unvaccinated

In NSW 93.8 per cent of people aged over 16 are fully vaccinated, while more than 95 per cent have received their first dose and over 29 per cent have received a booster.

