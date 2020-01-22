SLIP SLOP SLAP | What The Weather Is Doing Near You This Aussie Day Weekend

It’d be un-Australian to not bath in sunscreen on Australia Day, so we’re taking a look at what the weather is doing near you this long weekend.

In Townsville there’s a 40% chance of rain with temps ranging from 26-33 on Sunday, while the public holiday on Monday will be a tad cooler expecting temps to range from 26-32.

If you’re celebrating in Ingham, Saturday will reach 38, while Australia Day’s top temp will dip to 36 with a shower or two expected, before 35 on Monday.

Ayr locals could see a shower or two for Saturday with temps ranging from 25-34 and then a possible shower for Australia Day and a top of 32.

A fairly comfortable Aussie Day long weekend is predicted for Bowen, seeing temps hit no higher than 32 with partly cloudy skies.

Don’t forget that even when it’s an overcast day, the sun has a big bite, so still SLIP SLOP SLAP SEEK AND SLIDE!

