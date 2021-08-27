Slight Dip In NSW Covid Numbers As Gladys Says We’ll Need To Come To Terms With Living With Covid

NSW has recorded 882 new covid-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours to 8 pm last night.

A Blue Mountains man in his 60s has died at Nepean Hospital and is the third death linked to that hospital's outbreak. A Western Sydney man in his 90s died at Concord Hospital after he contracted the virus at Canterbury hospital.

More than 80% of the new cases remain in Western and Southwestern Sydney.



There are 2 new cases in the Hunter region bringing their current outbreak to 170 whilst there are no new cases for the Central Coast.

Back To School Announcements

Schools will start a staggered return to face to face learning from October 25.

From November 9

All school groups are expected to be back to school.

All school groups are expected to be back to school. HSC Exams will resume for Year 12.

HSC Exams will resume All mandatory staff must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Plan To Reopen NSW Businesses Revealed

The state government is working on a plan to reopen businesses once 70% of the population are double dosed.

The state government is working on a plan to reopen businesses once 70% of the population are double dosed. The government will be trialling reopening one-on-one industries for fully vaccinated people (including both parties). Hairdressers and nail salons are set to be the first to be reintroduced as part of preparations to ease restrictions when vaccination rates hit 70% per cent (a reopening date is reportedly set for October 18).

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said it's crucial people in all states understand Covid-19 is something we’ll need to come to terms with.

“So long as you have high rates of vaccination, Covid safety plans in place and good information to the community on what they need to do to stay protected, we can show the rest of the world how we can have a managed way of life back to normality without seeing those high rates of hospitalisation. I’m so confident we will do that in New South Wales," she said.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.