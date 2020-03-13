Skyfire Update

With the primary focus on the health and well-being of all people and to ensure a safe event, Canberra FM Radio has made the decision to postpone Hit104.7 Skyfire 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic currently impacting Australia.

As the largest annual single-day public gathering on the Canberra calendar, the health and safety of all involved is paramount.

Our intention is to reschedule the event for later in the year, once we can bring the Canberra community together in an environment that deemed safe for everyone.

We look forward to announcing Canberra's biggest celebration later in the year.

For further information please contact

Craig Wagstaff, General Manager, Hit104.7

02 6123 4104

[email protected]