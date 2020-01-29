Skyfire 2020

Canberra's favourite is back this March!

Article heading image for Skyfire 2020

On Saturday March 14, 2020 the shores of Lake Burley Griffin will hum with expectation and excitement, the skies above the lake filled with aerial displays and then one of the finest fireworks displays in Australia set to a spectacular 20-minute soundtrack. 

Join us for Skyfire 2020, the event that celebrates our region, our people and our community!

We have some exciting plans for this year's event so save the date and we'll see you on the shore of Lake Burley Griffin.

Skyfire 2020 Sponsors

Visiting Skyfire 2020

Skyfire 2020 FAQs

