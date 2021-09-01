Six people, including four teenagers have made a lucky escape after a car crash at a major Adelaide intersection.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Main South Road and Seaford Road at Old Noarlunga, where a taxi had plowed into a brick wall.

Five people in the vehicle managed to escape, which one person had to be cut from the car.

Six people escape horrific taxi crash

The 20-year-old driver, a 26-year-old man, and a 14-year-old boy were taken to the Flinders Medical Centre.

Two 16-year-old girls and an 18-year-old woman were taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital, no one sustained life-threatening injuries.

The driver has been arrested and charged with four counts of causing harm by dangerous driving and refusing breath analysis.

The 20-year-old was bailed and will appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on November 10.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the accident or the taxi driving prior to the accident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

